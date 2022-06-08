DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College’s Community Education is offering summer camps for kids this summer.

Starting next week, the “college for kids” camps run through the month of June and July and range in price from $60-$250.

The camps offered vary in age from 8 to 18-years-old.

Camps offered include: Jaguar Basketball Camp, Sports Media Camp, Minecraft, eSports Action, Video Game Development, Welding, I Love Stem!, Art Studio 101, Explore Pottery, DACC Master Baker, YouTube Star, Shining Star, First Gig Rock Camp, DJ Mix-a-Lot and Music Producer.

All of the camps are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can click the link here for complete course listings.