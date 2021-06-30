DACC: Take $600 off your fall tuition bill when you register for 15+ credits

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration for Fall 2021 courses has opened.

The Fall 2021 term starts Aug. 23. DACC is offering both in-person and online classes this fall.

“Take $600 off your fall tuition bill when you register for 15+ credits,” says a press release.

To make an appointment with Advisement & Counseling, call 217-443-8750 or visit this link to schedule an advisement appointment. Walk-ins appointments are offered every Wednesday

For more information, visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222, or check out the course schedules at this link.