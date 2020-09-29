DACC Small Business Stars announced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) is recognizing this year’s rising stars in entrepreneurship.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at DACC is honoring 2020’S Small Business Stars. The Small Business Administration has recognized annually the hard work of entrepreneurs who provide jobs, goods, and services to communities across the country.

DACC recognizes several businesses during National Small Business Week each year, however, that week was postponed from May to September. The college also wasn’t able to host their typical breakfast awards event as well.

“These changes are small examples of the many challenges small businesses, throughout our communities and around the country, have tackled this year,” a press release from DACC said Tuesday.

This year’s Small Business Stars are:

Small Business of the Year — Bricks and Ivy, 201 E. Main St., Hoopeston.

Small Business Start-Up of the Year — Venue 22, 22 N. Hazel St., Danville.

Entrepreneur of the Year — Amy Schweizer/Tiny Troops Soccer — based in Danville with 35 locations at military bases across the country.

Legacy Small Business of the Year — Lincoln Lanes, 107 W. Harrison St., Danville.

SBDC at DACC said it has served just under 200 small businesses this year as the business community seeks options to help deal with shutdowns, reduced capacities, and heightened safety requirements.

“At the same time, even more people are interested in starting businesses,” the release continued. “The entrepreneurial spirit is still strong and will endure despite these setbacks.”

Illinois Small Business Development Center at DACC

217-442-7232

sbdc@dacc.edu