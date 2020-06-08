DACC partially re-opens

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One school has reopened its doors for in-person services.

Students were welcomed back to campus at Danville Area Community College (DACC) start of the semester. They will be opened on a limited basis and for essential business operations.

DACC offers most classes on-line, but will hold in-person classes. They have been closed for more than three months.

Anyone going on campus must follow safety guidelines such as getting their temperature taken. Water fountains have been disabled and you have to follow social distancing.

The Vice President of Student Affairs says safety is the main priority.

“The students that we serve normally need the personal touch. And as soon as we … in COVID fashion… so as soon as we could have students come back on campus for essential businesses and services, we are trying to make all the efforts to do that,” says Stacy Ehman.