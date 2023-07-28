DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois community is now offering a new course to teach the art of mixology and help participants get hired after.

The class at Danville Area Community College is called Mix Masters. Participants will learn the history of alcohol and how to create cocktails.

The course will also help businesses in the area who are looking for workers, especially with the new Golden Nugget Casino. People can go straight into the industry once they get their certificates.

Class instructor Ian Lewis said he wishes this class was around when he started.

“I’ve just had to go and be in the bar scene, just watch people making drinks and read, read, read,” Lewis said. “Practicing at home, on your own, just it’s a constant development of character and skill.”

The first session of the class will start next week on Aug. 3, with the second session slated to start in October. Classes are three months long and only one day per week.