DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — March Madness is still alive here in Central Illinois.

Danville Area Community College’s basketball team could be bringing home a title for the first time in 32 years.

The Jaguars are only two games away from winning the NJCAA Division Two National Championship, but they’re not the only DACC team making plays. The women’s basketball team is competing in Michigan.

While they’re no longer in the running for a title, the athletic director says both teams have had an exciting season.

“It’s a fun time, but it’s a fun time for the whole tournament. We enjoy putting this tournament on for all the teams that come in. 16 of them from across the country. It’s our 30th year doing it,” said Tim Bunton, DACC’s Athletic Director. “So, it’s just one of those special years from us that we have made a run in it and it’s nice having the home crowd with you.”

The Jaguars play against Macomb Community College tonight at Mary Miller Gym there in Danville. The national championship was played Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.