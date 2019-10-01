DACC & ISU plan historic partnership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — History is being made in the halls of Danville Area Community College and Illinois State University. Presidents of the schools are meeting this week to sign two Memoranda of Understanding allowing students in DACC’s nursing program to seamlessly transfer to the ISU Mennonite College of Nursing.

The two agreements, a Dual Enrollment plan and Pathway program, facilitate current enrollment and transfer of DACC’s ADN students into ISU’s RN to BSN program after prerequisite courses have been completed but also providing pre-admission and a smoother transition to the Mennonite College of Nursing.

Mary Skinner, DACC’s director of nursing says, “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to continue their education and seamlessly transfer to one of the premier nursing schools in the country. We thank ISU for their partnership.”

The historic partnering takes place Thursday morning.