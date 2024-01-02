DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Instructors said Illinois is awarding the Danville Area Community College with $90,000 through the Rev Up EV Community College Initiative.

The money will be used to buy at least one new electric vehicle and other tools and equipment for EVs.

Instructor Alan Wilson said this will help the automotive technologies program give students hands-on experience as opposed to videos and book-learning.

“Obviously, it is definitely on the way,” he said. “And it’s something that, of course, the college wants to move forward to. You know, everybody, students want to move forward with it. So, this will really help us get our feet into the door, get some training going.”

Wilson said brakes and other parts of regular cars can be applied to electric vehicles, but understanding an EV’s different engine and drivetrain is necessary to get a more complete education.

