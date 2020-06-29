DACC announces “return to normal”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Campus operations for Danville Area Community College will resume as normal starting Monday.

In a letter to employees, President Stephen Nacco stated, “all academic and administrative departments will be open for regular business and will resume staffing their offices with full-time employees as if this were the ‘old normal’ summer, albeit with social-distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting of high-volume areas.”

College staff and instructors on hiatus from regular duties at the Danville Correctional Center will bolster, and in many instances replace, college security officers in new and more abundant indoor stations across campus to take temperature checks and ask health questions recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as ensuring all employees and visitors to campus wear a mask in public places.

Refillable water bottles have been purchased and will be distributed, free, to anyone who uses the public water fountains and water bottle filling stations on campus.

Nacco continues, “At this time, our plan is to hold in-person classes on campus in the fall. We will continue the format we initiated this summer with smaller class sections that allow social distancing, more hybrid (online and on campus combinations) courses, and front loading labs – moving them earlier in the semester – wherever feasible in case we face another shutdown during the semester.”

The college is offering a $500 tuition waiver for anyone enrolled in at least 15 credit hours and a 50% discount on courses which are 100% online for fall. Fall registration is currently in progress.

DACC Fall Registration

Regular Summer Hours

(Start July 6 through 8/14)

Monday – Thursday

7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Friday

7:30 am – 4 pm

Student Services

(217) 443 – 8750