DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College is looking for volunteer tutors to help adults learn to read.

The program will help people 17 and older who read below a 9th grade level. It’s called The Reader’s Route and the program is thanks to a grant from the Illinois State Library.

Officials said adult age illiteracy affects more than 20 million people across the country and hundreds in central Illinois.

“We found out that there is a lack of education that plays into higher poverty levels, and we are trying to break that cycle by offering support and free tutoring,” said Literacy Coordinator Paulina Padjen.

Tutors will help with reading, writing, English and even math skills. The college will provide 12 hours of training for the tutors.