DACC Adult Ed starting new semester

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College released its Adult Education class schedule for the fall semester. Registration takes place on the first day of class. Students must be 18-years or older to register at off campus locations.

FREE GED Prep Classes at Off-Campus Locations:

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School; Begins Aug. 20; Tues. & Thurs.; 5:30-8:30PM

Westville Jr. High School; Begins Aug. 26; Mon. & Wed.; 6:00-8:30PM

DACC – Hoopeston Higher Learning Center, 847 E. Orange St., Hoopeston; Begins Sept. 10; Tues. & Thurs.; 6-8:30PM

The American Job Center, 407 N. Franklin St., Danville; Begins Aug. 26 & Begins Oct. 21; Mon.-Thurs.; 9AM-Noon

DACC On-Campus Fall 2019 Classes:

GED/HSE (High School Equivalency)

· GED/HSE Begins Aug. 19; Mon.-Thurs.; 9:00AM-Noon

· GED/HSE Begins Sept. 9; Mon.-Thurs.; 5:30PM-8:30PM

· GED/HSE Begins Oct. 14; Mon.-Thurs.; 9:00AM-Noon

CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant

· CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant Night Class Begins Aug. 19. Candidates for the CNA Program must complete an application packet. Application is available online at www.dacc.edu/depts/stuserv/adulted/CNAapp.pdf or may be picked up at the Adult Education Office on campus.

· CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant Day Class Begins Aug. 26. Candidates for the CNA Program must complete an application packet. Application is available online at www.dacc.edu/depts/stuserv/adulted/CNAapp.pdf or may be picked up at the Adult Education Office on campus.

ESL – English As A Second Language

· ESL – English As A Second Language Begins Aug. 19; Mon.-Thurs.; 8:00AM-11:00AM

· ESL – English As A Second Language Begins Oct. 14; Mon.-Thurs.; 8:00AM-11:00AM

For more information please call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.