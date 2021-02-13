Cyber bullying increases during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say cyber bullying and harassment has gone up during remote learning.

The Champaign Police Department told us that each year, officers get more than 60-thousand calls about bullying and harassment.

They recommend parents limit your kids’ screen time and be aware of what sites your child is going on.

“I’ve seen a lot of young kids who don’t have any role models who are the ones doing a lot of it. I feel like they’re doing it out of a lack of love. They don’t have anyone grounding them and bringing them in and saying, ‘Hey, this is not okay,'” shares Mahomet-resident Sarah Rochnowski.

Illinois does have anti-bullying laws. Cyber bullying is a class four felony. If found guilty, you could serve at least 1 to 3 years in prison.