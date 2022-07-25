SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – City Water, Light and Power is warning of phone calls pretending to be them to steal private information.

Several customers reported Monday of robo-calls pretending to be CWLP asking for payment to avoid being cut off from their electricity. These include ones spoofing caller ID to pose as a CWLP number.

CWLP officials said they will provide written warning first and then a courtesy call before disconnecting someone’s power.

If you have given your personal information over the phone from this scam, you can report it to Springfield police at 217-788-8325.