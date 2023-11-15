SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power in Springfields is warning of a new scam using their identity and is urging the public to be wary.

Officials posted to social media that the company has received reports of customers receiving calls and being rushed to make a payment to CWLP. The callers are directing would-be victims to pay through Zelle to avoid their utilities being disconnected, and the callers have even claimed to work for Ameren while helping CWLP with non-pay cuts.

This, CWLP officials said, is not how the company does business. They do not handle utility disconnects within minutes of notice and just one phone call, and they do not demand payment through one specific method.

The company warned people to be wary of a rush to pay and of people claiming to be “customer service” or a company claiming to be a utility provider. Call recipients should double check by hanging up and calling the provider’s listed phone number.

CWLP customers can handle all account transactions and inquiries through their customer service (217-789-2030) or by visiting CWLP’s website.