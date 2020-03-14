CWLP suspending disconnects of service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Water, Light, Power has decided to suspend all disconnections for nonpayments for electric and water services for all of its customers effective immediately.

This is in support of the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This will stay in effect until May 1, 2020, where at such time it will be re-evaluated.

To further support customers facing financial hardship in the weeks ahead, CWLP Customer Service will offer flexible payment plans for those needing assistance.

There are a number of alternative payment options beyond U.S. Mail and walk-in payments: Customers can use CWLP’s drive-up window, make payments online, by phone (789-2030), or use CWLP payment drop boxes located at INB’s South Sixth Street and North Dirksen Parkway.

The City of Springfield is also taking precautions to keep all of its employees safe from COVID-19 and other infectious viruses so all city services can continue to be available to the residents, businesses, and organizations of the community.