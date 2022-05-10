SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power is currently responding to two power outages in Springfield.

The first outage is affecting a little over 1,000 customers in the areas west and south of Washington Park. CWLP said these customers are being served from a substation on Old Jacksonville Road.

The second outage is affecting a little over 200 customers served by CWLP’s Jackson Street substation. These customers are located in pockets from 3rd to 7th Street between East Jackson and East Washington Streets.

Traffic lights in these areas could be affected and drivers are reminded to treat lights as 4-way stops or avoid the areas altogether. CWLP said its crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible once the problem is identified.

Customers can track their service status on CWLP’s outage map. More information and updates will be available on CWLP’s Facebook and Twitter pages