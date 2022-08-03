SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area.

CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 customers without power, with outages concentrated in the areas of 9th to 13th Streets between Cook and Laurel Streets, 9th to 10th Streets between Ash Street and Bryn Mawr Boulevard, Walnut Street to Lowell Avenue between Laurel Street and Lenox Avenue, Rickard Road and around Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

People are advised to be patient as storm damage assessment may take time. Drivers are advised that traffic lights may be flashing red in some areas; these should be treated as stop signs or drivers may want to avoid them altogether.

Downed power lines can be reported by calling 217-789-2121.