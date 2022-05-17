SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd.

Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power.

Officials said traffic lights may be affected by the outage so drivers should plan for alternative routes and treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

To see more updates, check CWLP FACEBOOK PAGE.

Updates will be posted when they become available.