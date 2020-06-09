CWLP reports several power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City, Water, Light and Power officials said they are sending their crews to a power outage “suspected to be caused by a pole that caught fire.”

They said currently there are 651 customers affected by this outage. Those customers are located south of East Sangamon Avenue between North 24th and Dirksen Parkway.

A second outage affected 65 customers south of Hoechester Road and north of Lake Springfield.Crews are working on that outage as well.

Officials said there are other smaller outages of 10 customers or few scattered throughout the city. Many of the outages are suspected as wind related.

Customers can track their outage status online.