CWLP: Power outage caused by balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power officials said 1,400 customers lost power Friday morning because of balloons.

In a news release, CWLP said crews were called to 14th and Clay streets around 9 a.m. for an outage. Power lines were found on the ground.

Customers affected by the outage live in the area of East Cook to East Laurel streets, between 12th and Groth/Livingston streets. Crews are working to quickly and safely make repairs.

“Mylar balloons, which have a metallic coating, were found to be the cause,” said officials. “Mylar balloons have a metallic coating that conducts electricity. If the balloons are released and come in contact with overhead electric lines, they can cause serious damage–as what has occurred today.”

CWLP gave some tips on how to keep this from happening. The first tip is keeping balloons tethered and attached to a weight at all times. When you are done with the balloons, deflate them before either reusing or throwing them away. The last tip is that if a balloon or toy becomes entangled in a power line, do not try to get it yourself. You should call CWLP Electric Dispatch at (217) 789-2121.