CWLP: Part of South Grand to be closed for water main replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) officials said part of South Grand Avenue will be closed to accommodate water main replacement in the area.

In a news release, officials said that on Wednesday, all east-bound traffic on that road will be detoured at Martin Luther King Drive. The road will be closed between Wheeler and Pope Avenues.

“Wheeler Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between South Grand Avenue and Pine Street also for this work,” said officials. “This work will take multiple days to complete and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.” They continued to say lanes will open back up after road surface repairs are done.

If you are driving in this area, officials are asking you to be careful and pay attention to crews and equipment during the project.