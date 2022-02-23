SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the lanes on South Grand Avenue in Springfield is closed at this time due to a water valve leak.

The lane closure is happening between Interstate 55/72 and Dirksen Parkway. City Water Light and Power crews will be working in the area to make repairs. After the repairs to the value are made, the lane will remain closed for road surface repairs.

Drivers traveling through the area should be aware of construction and repair crews as well as equipment in and near the road. Alternate routes of travel are also advised.