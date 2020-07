SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City, Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are currently responding to a power outage they said has affected more than 300 customers.

They said it was caused by a tree falling on to a power line off of East Lake Shore Drive. The affected area is along East Lake Shore Drive from Laconwood Drive to Birkdale Drive.

This photo shows the CWLP Outage Map for Springfield.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Officials said they had to call in a tree crew to clear overgrown brush from the site so repairs can be made safely.