SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and City Water, Light and Power crews will begin a weeks-long project when they return from the 4th of July weekend.

In relation to the 10th Street Rail Corridor project, crews will be replacing and relocating overhead power lines and poles starting Tuesday along a power line that runs east of 11th Street from East Carpenter Street to East Jackson Street. This work is planned to last four to six weeks.

Minimal disruption of electricity is anticipated and customers will be notified in advance of any outages. Some lane and road closures may be necessary for work and equipment.

The work route includes:

West side of 14th Street starting at the south side of Jackson Street to the north side of Washington St.

East along north side of Washington to the west side of 16th Street/MLK (at NW corner of Comer Cox Park)

North along west side of 16th to the north side of Reynolds St.

West along Reynolds St. to the west side of 12th St.

North along the west side of 12th St. to the alley between 11th and 12th

West along the alley to the east side of 11th Street

North along the east side of 11th to the south side of Miller St.

West along the south side of Miller St. to the 10th St. rail corridor

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Customers in the work area can contact the CWLP Engineering Representative line at 217-321-1350 for more information.