Update 1:05 p.m.

CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said.

The outage is happening on the city’s northwest side and is affecting customers served by the Amos substation. The affected area is bordered by Camp Lincoln Road to the north, First Street to the west, Miller Street to the south and Bruns Lane to the west.

A CWLP spokesperson said the outage was due to faulty switches at the substation. Crews will be working to repair those switches with power estimated to be restored around 1:30 p.m.

Until that time, drivers are advised to consider avoiding the area as traffic lights could be affected. CWLP reminded that flashing traffic lights should be treated as a stop sign.