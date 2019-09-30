CVS stops sale of Zantac

A box of Maximum Strength Zantac tablets is shown at a pharmacy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. CVS has halted sales of the popular heartburn treatment and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP/WCIA) –CVS has stopped the sales of popular heartburn treatment Zantac and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers about a potentially dangerous contaminant in prescriptions and over-the-counter versions.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen,” CVS said in a statement.

The company said Zantac brand products and generic brand products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending that patients stop taking it at this time.

Customers who bought the products can return them for a refund. The retailer will continue to sell other heartburn medications such as Pepcid.

Health officials say concerned patients should consult their doctor.