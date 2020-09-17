CVS expands number of COVID-19 testing sites

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — CVS officials said they are doubling their number of COVID-19 testing sites in central Illinois.

In a news release, CVS said the additional sites will be in counties like Sangamon and Champaign Counties. Some of those new sites include:

The new sites will open on Friday.

Additionally, officials stated CVS COVID-19 testing has been expanded to include children 12 and under. Testing is also offered to both uninsured and insured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs.

