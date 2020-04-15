Customers show increased interest in gardening

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Since people have been quarantined in their homes, Country Arbors Nursery says it’s noticed more emails and online orders. Website traffic is up 300 percent and the phones are constantly ringing with customers who want to buy plants. People are showing an interest in raised vegetable gardens and growing their own vegetables and fruit like blueberries. Employees say gardening is a good way to use time at home.

Customers pick out what they want from home. Plants are being delivered or you can drive by and pick them up.