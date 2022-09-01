CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Gas prices hit an all-time national high this summer, and it impacted a lot of travel plans. With another holiday around the corner, one gas station chain wanted to ease drivers’ pain at the pump.

Some Circle K customers got a big discount Thursday. One woman said it’ll have a big impact on many weekend trips, especially those who are on the fence about shelling out on gas.

“My friend’s in the car, and I was like ‘what’s going on at Circle K right now?’” Bella Birany said.

It’s not often you see a line of people excited to buy gas.

“It’s probably like, 40, 50 dollars per gas tank and I get two every time I go home. So, like, a hundred,” Birany said.

Drivers have been putting up with high prices all summer. Circle K thanked them with a big discount before Labor Day.

“I was excited because I’m traveling home for the weekend,” Kaelee Dyer said.

Customers filled up with 40 cents off per gallon, and drove away with discount cards for 20 cents off per gallon for the rest of the month.

“It’s a great surprise because I have been spending way too much money,” Birany said.

It came at the perfect time for plenty of others too.

“It’s kind of crazy because I just ran out of gas five minutes ago,” one driver, Deandre, said.

AAA reports the average gas price in Champaign-Urbana is about $3.90 right now, and that’s almost $1.30 less than prices we saw mid-June. Even though prices have fallen, people are grateful for any extra relief.

“I’m actually really excited about it – my car takes premium so that was hurting my pockets a little bit, so it’s nice being able to fill it up and not have to pay as much,” Mabel Sanchez said.

Like many others – Sanchez is heading out of town for the holiday, and after the discount, she’ll bring a little less stress on the trip.

“I think everybody is tired of sitting around. They want to get away and get some air. I think it’ll help out a lot,” she said.

But the fun only lasted three hours.

“At the end of the day, we all got to drive and get to where we’re going so whether we like it or not we’re going to have to pay whatever but it’s definitely a nice break.”

AAA reports that gasoline demand is going up and supply is getting shorter, but oil prices have gone down. If they continue to fall, it’ll be good news for drivers.