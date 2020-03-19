Customers helping businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA)–When businesses need it most, customers like Angela Page are giving back. “These small businesses are getting hit so terribly that I wanted to go and support our local restaurants here,” said Page. She’s buying gift certificates. Restaurants and bars will stay closed at least through March 30th to control the spread of coronavirus. The owner of Geschenk says the restrictions have taken a toll on business. “I’m concerned that I have to make pay roll. I don’t want to send my people home, so I would still like to be able to pay them but with less sales obviously it’s going to make it more difficult to do,” said Kyle Lyons, owner of Geschenk. “I’ve been a waitress before and I’ve been a bartender, and I understand for some of them that pays their mortgage,” said Page.

Page started out buying a gift card at El Toro Restaurant. “And then I thought I just need to go to like every single restaurant that’s in St. Jo,” said Page. She says she has been to 9 businesses in St. Joseph and has spent over 400 dollars. She’s hoping others in the community will do their part to support too. “I don’t expect everybody to go and buy a 50 dollar gift certificate at every restaurant, but even if you can just go buy a ten dollar gift certificate somewhere,” said Page.

Kyle Lyons says it’s nice to see customers willing to help. “A gift card here and there isn’t going to replace everything that has happened, but it does show that people care about us being here,” said Lyons. “I hope for them it gives them a little bit of a sign of hope,” said Page. Page says she plans to hold onto gift certificates and not redeem them until businesses are doing better.