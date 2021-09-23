Customers discuss holiday shopping

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Supply shortages that affected business owners during the pandemic could continue into the new year.

Many shipping companies like UPS are encouraging people to order Christmas presents now to avoid coming up short in December, but many shoppers in Champaign say they plan to wait.

“Oh it feels good. It feels good to shop. I like to spend money. So, it’s a good feeling,” Art Mart shopper, Nancy Williams said.

“I know that people say you should maybe start a little earlier, because maybe the products not coming in soon enough, but it’s just not really the time for me yet,” Art Mart shopper, Julie Millikan said.

Both shoppers say they’re aware of potential supply chain shortages, shipping delays and other out-of-stock concerns, but they agree it might be a little too early to start shopping for Christmas.

“Well actually, I’m kind of a last-minute person. So, I’ll probably start in November after Thanksgiving,” Williams said.

“Well, I don’t know if I really want to go out on Black Friday, but I am going to start to look for the online deals,” Millikan said.

As retailers like Art Mart showcase their fall decorations and other goods, they’re preparing for upcoming holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

With stocked shelves and something for everyone, both Nancy and Julie said they’re not feeling the pressure to shop for Christmas right now.

“I’m just not one of those people. So, I’m just going to go ahead and stick to my tradition, which is waiting.” Julie said.

However, Williams said if you have some some specific items on your list, “Please don’t wait, because of the out of stock, everything is behind, there’s so much shortage. So, you probably want to go ahead and get started really earlier than November if you can.”

According to CBS News, more than 1 in 4 holiday shoppers plan to start by the end of September, while more than half plan to start before Halloween.