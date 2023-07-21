CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular Central Illinois orchard is now open for the fall season.

Curtis Orchard in Champaign opened on Thursday. Co-owner Rachel Coventry said their apples are lagging behind a little this year because of recent drought conditions, but some varieties should be ready in a week or two.

Coventry also said that she expects a busy season, with not just locals visiting.

“We get people from all over the world, as well. I know Vienna, other places in Europe, South America. You name it, we meet people from all over the world,” she said. “Which is what’s so exciting about this little community. Is it’s kind of a melting pot of all the different cultures.”

Coventry said the weather also had them planting extra pumpkins to make sure they were ready for the fall. For the time being, they’ll be offering watermelon, peaches and other summer produce.