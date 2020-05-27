Curtis Orchard beekeepers catch giant swarm of honey bees

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two beekeepers captured a giant swarm of honey bees that were clustered on a tree branch at U of I’s campustown.

Hundreds of them were in search of a place to build a new hive. There was a thunderstorm rolling in, so the beekeepers were able to cut down the branch and transport the bees to the apiary at Curtis Orchard.

There the bees will have a safe place to colonize and pollinate. “Once you get them in the box, then it’s important to check about a week later to see if the queen survived and it she’s viable, if she has mated well and laying eggs. Then you know you have a successful new hive,” said Rachel Coventry, Curtis Orchard Beekeeper. They will continue to monitor it in the coming weeks as the bees start to pollinate.