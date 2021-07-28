Curb still causing problems for tenants

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We have a follow up from Champaign County. WCIA took a trip back to Karen Court, where we told you tenants were upset about a curb that blocked their parking lot.

Two landlords share a driveway to their parking lots here. One of the landlords, Jay Ramshaw, wanted the other landlord to help pay for repairs. It took awhile to come to an agreement. In the meantime, Ramshaw made the repairs and put in a curb that blocked in the other landlord’s tenants. Their vehicles had to be lifted out of their spots.

WCIA asked Ramshaw yesterday when the curb will be removed. He told us construction would be happening today. Our crews saw a small pile of rubble this evening. The majority of the curb was still intact.