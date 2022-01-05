CUPHD warns of testing, vaccination scams

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is warning people about COVID-19 testing and vaccination scams.

In a Facebook post, the CUPHD said that people should never be asked to give personal information when getting vaccinated or tested for the virus. This includes a social security number, passport number and banking information.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said scammers are using fake testing kits and vaccine cards to steal identities.

People can report a scam by calling the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-0618 or by filing an online complaint.