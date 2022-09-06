CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise. That has led experts to encourage people to get the latest booster shot.

Brandon Meline with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters are similar to the original shots. But, they do include two different strains of the virus. That way, they protect against the original strain – and the one that’s currently spreading across the country.

“The best analogy is influenza every year – we now have quadrivalent influenza vaccines, which means each year you get exposed to four different strains via the vaccination process. And you produce antibodies against all of those strains,” Meline said.

Starting Monday, anyone 65 and older can make appointments to get the bivalent dose with the Public Health District. He says they will eventually offer more vaccines – based on demand.

You can also ask your primary care physician or pharmacy if they have it.