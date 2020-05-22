CUPHD summer food program starts Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state-sponsored food program that feeds children aged 1-18 via the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will kick off May 26.

The program feeds children for free and is sponsored by the Illinois State Board of Education. Children will be fed regardless of residency or household income level.

CUPHD lobby located at 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign Breakfast and lunch are provided together in one bag from 10 a.m.- noon; Grab-and-go, parents can pick up for their kids Monday through Friday



Mobile sites Ivanhoe Estates in Urbana, beginning May 26, Breakfast and lunch provided in one bag from 10-11 a.m.; Grab-and-go, parents can pick up for their children Monday through Friday Dollar Tree in Urbana (Colorado Ave.), beginning June 5, with Sola Gratia Farm holding a pay-what-you-can market and lunch provided from 1-3 p.m.



“The Summer Food Service Program is a very important program. Many children get most of their nutrient intake from school food service nine months out of the year and it can be a challenge for some families during the summer. We are very pleased to be able to provide this service when school is out,” Brandon Meline, Director of Maternal and Child Health, said in a release.