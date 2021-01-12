CUPHD starts COVID-vaccine rollout for people 75 and up

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 clinics are now open for people 75 and older in Champaign County.

There’s a location at the i-hotel in Champaign and another inside the former Dress Barn at Kohl’s Plaza.

It’s by appointment only. The health district says all time slots are full for this week.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District (CUPDH) says around 850 elderly people will have the first dose of the shot by the end of this weekend.

“I’m relieved,” says Michael Grossman. “I don’t think this is the end of it yet. I’ll be happy when everyone can get the vaccine.”

“”We want to be not on the defense that we have been for so many months,” says Awais Vaid, CUPHD epidemiologist. “We are now on the offense with the vaccine. As we start vaccinating more people and protecting more people…within a few months, things will start getting back to normal.”

CUPHD says they have a wait for people who meet the age requirement. They plan to have more clinic appointments next week and they will add more days if they get more units of the vaccines.