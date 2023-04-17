CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday is the last day of the first Black Maternal Health Week.

It was created to raise awareness about the state of black maternal health across the country. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations and black women have disproportionate rates that are two and a half to three times higher than their white counterparts.

Now, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is making sure they’re doing their part to make people know it.

“We wanted to make sure they’re just taking time out of their day and also provided seven tips — small tips to just rest, just breathe and take a moment to just love on yourself,” said Makiya Thomas, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist, “Just making sure that they’re not only supporting themselves and supporting their children, but they’re also taking care of themselves. So, it’s important to us to let them know that they’re important to us.”

She says they have helped black-owned birth-support organizations in the past. They’re hoping to expand on that in the future.