CUPHD rolls out vaccine clinics for those 75-years and up

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two vaccine clinics for people aged 75-years and older will be available later this month via multi-agency effort among the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department, OSF Healthcare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The clinics will be held at the former Dress Barn at 1901 N. Market Street and at the iHotel and Conference Center at 1900 S. 1st Street, both in Champaign. The clinics will be appointment-only from January 12-14, and are available to Champaign County residents only.

While the vaccine is free, CUPHD officials in a press release warned that “providers may charge an administrative fee which is determined by an individual’s insurance coverage.”

Questions about the extent of one’s insurance coverage can be answered by calling the number on the back of one’s insurance card, the release noted.

Masks will be required at each clinic location.

Registration for the clinic at Dress Barn is as follows:

The fastest way to register is online through MyCarle.

Log in or sign up for MyCarle at MyCarle.com.

Scheduling is also available by calling (217) 902-6100 but you may experience a longer wait time.

Registration for the iHotel and Conference Center is as follows:

Online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-covid1.

Scheduling is also available by calling (217) 239-7877.

Entrance for the clinic will be through the east wing of the iHotel and Conference Center.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.

CUPHD Administratord Julie Pryde emphasized during a press conference Friday morning that Champaign’s ability to offer such clinics is unique and that other county healthcare departments should not be “harassed” if they are unable to rollout such a program.

Pryde also said that the county doesn’t have enough vaccine to open the clinics to those under the 75-year-age group that was set.

“As soon as we get more vaccine will just continue to have clinics, continue to push the vaccines now,” she said. “The rollout is so slow because we’re not getting the vaccine: It’s not coming from the federal government. They’re in charge of shipping it. I can assure you that in our county we have plans with all of our community partners that should they have rolled up and given us 300,000 doses, we would have just vaccinated the entire community until it was done. But that just isn’t how it works.”

Currently, about 3.5 percent of the county has been vaccinated.