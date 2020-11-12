CUPHD reports 8 additional deaths in county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported eight additional deaths in the county.

In a news release, the health department said the patients included four women in their 50s, 60s and 70s and four men in their 50s, 80s and 90s. Officials stated all of those patients had underlying health conditions. They also said there have been 37 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.

Additionally, the health department said there were 709 new COVID-19 cases reported between November 5-11. There is a total of 7,558 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.

Of those total cases, 551 are active. There have been 6,970 people recover. Currently, seven residents are hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 913,778 total tests performed in Champaign County.

