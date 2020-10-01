CUPHD reports 358 new COVID-19 cases; 2 additional deaths

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported two additional deaths on Thursday.

In a news release, officials said the patients included two women in their 80s. They both had underlying health conditions. In total, officials said there have been 22 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.

Additionally, CUPHD announced 358 new COVID-19 cases. Those cases are for the September 24-30 time period.

There is a total of 4,793 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. Of those cases, 4,388 people have recovered. There are currently five people hospitalized with the virus.