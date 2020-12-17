CUPHD reports 3 additional COVID-related deaths

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported three additional COVID-related deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were three women in their 70s and 90s.

The health department also announced 638 new COVID-19 cases for the December 10-16 time period. There is a total of 12,735 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, including 78 deaths.

Of those total cases, there are 806 currently active and 18 hospitalized with the virus. There have been 11,851 people who have recovered.

