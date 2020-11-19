CUPHD reports 1,921 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 12-18 time period

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) reported six more COVID-related deaths and 1,921 new cases for the November 12-18 time period.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were two women & a man in their 80s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s. Officials said there have been 43 COVID-related deaths in the county.

There is a total of 9,479 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. Of those cases, 1,264 are active. There have been 8,174. There are currently 16 residents hospitalized with the virus.

