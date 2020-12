CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 15 additional COVID-related deaths and 837 new COVID-19 cases for the time period of December 3-9.

In a news release, health officials said the patients who passed away included seven women in their 60s, 80s & 90s as well as eight men in their 70s, 80s & 90s. There have been 75 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County, according to the health department.