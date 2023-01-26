CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Public Health District is reminding people of its Breast Milk Dispensary and Depot.

The health department works with Mothers Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes to provide a space for mothers to donate their extra milk for premature and critically ill infants. Officials also said the service supports mothers who donate their milk after their loss.

Mothers can start the process of becoming an approved donor by filling out an online application. The whole process of getting approved takes approximately three weeks.

CUPHD officials said more than 160,000 ounces of breast milk have been donated to their depot since June 2014. The dispensary also sells four ounces of breast milk for $21.