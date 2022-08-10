CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said there have been no cases of secondary spread regarding a case from a Rantoul daycare.

Last week, the health department announced a positive monkeypox case associated with a worker at the daycare. All adults and children who had potential exposure were screened and offered the Jynneos vaccine.

“As of today, there have been no cases of secondary spread, meaning no one else associated with the known case of monkeypox has tested positive, including no one at the daycare and no one in the home,” said officials Wednesday. “The case is currently in isolation and doing well.”

Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said, “The daycare center that we worked with was very responsive and quick in their actions to ensure the safety of the children and the center’s employees. The daycare’s director worked closely with us from the start to ensure that the CDC-required cleaning was done and that all who had potential exposure were contacted.”