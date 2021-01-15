CUPHD: More community COVID-19 vaccination clinics held next week

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said there will be additional community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area residents.

Clinics will be held January 19-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. These clinics will be by appointment only. They are for anyone 75 years old or older that did not previously receive a vaccine plus anyone between 65 and 74 with underlying health conditions. Officials said those conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, sickle cell disease, diabetes, smoking and immune-compromised because of an organ transplant.

The clinic will be held at the iHotel and Conference Center on 1st Street in Champaign. You can register online or by calling (217) 239-7877. Those who call could experience a longer wait time, according to the health department.

When you arrive for the clinic, you will enter through the east wing of the conference center. You will need to wear a face covering, social distance and allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Officials ask that if you are not feeling well the day of your appointment, call to reschedule.

The health department said the federal government is currently covering the cost of the vaccine and most insurance plans cover the cost to deliver the shot. If you have questions about your coverage, you are asked to call your health plan provider. Additionally, the health department said no one will be turned away or receive a charge if they do not have health insurance.

Also, the health department noted the Kohl’s Plaza vaccination site administered by Carle Health is full for the weeks of January 18 and 25. They are currently not accepting additional appointments. “Those eligible will be contacted when additional clinic dates become available.” Officials are also asking you to refrain from contacting your healthcare providers to be put on a wait list if you do not meet requirements for the current phase.

“We are very excited as we move through this last phase of the pandemic,” said Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde. “Vaccine distribution is rapidly changing so we ask everyone to please be patient as we are able to provide clinics and help our community return to normal. We will announce vaccination availability as quickly as possible so continue to watch CUPHD’s website and social media pages for updates.