CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Every Friday, the Champaign Urbana Public Health District has a walk-in clinic for free COVID vaccines.

It runs from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.. They offer all three COVID vaccines.

Friday, they are making a big push to get people out and vaccinated because of the Delta Variant.

Right now, Champaign County has 56 percent of eligible population vaccinated. They are seeing an uptick in people getting vaccinated.