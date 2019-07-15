CUPHD gets national nod

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) was honored with the 2019 Local Health Department of the year by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) last week.

CUPHD has been serving the community since 1937 and is a part of local government which has expanded its current role as facilitator for public health emergencies. NACCHO noted CUPHD’s application demonstrated the uniting of community stakeholders and resources as an exemplary “Chief Health Strategist.”